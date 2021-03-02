Good timing on that New York Times assessment of strong state revenue during the pandemic:

Arkansas issued its monthly revenue report today for the first eight months of the fiscal year, through February, and it shows the surplus above amounts appropriated has now hit $529.1 million.

Gross revenue through the eight months was $4.9 billion, 8.4 percent more than last year and 11.8 percent above forecast.

The month of February was a continuation of the theme of gross income higher than the stingy state forecasts — $31.7 million or 6.9 percent above forecast (though slightly lower than the same month last year.)

Net revenue was a bigger whopper, but affected by accounting factors — $94.5 million more than last year and $107 million, or 32.5 percent above forecast. The report explained this, but noted major revenue sources continue to run ahead of forecasts without qualification:

Here’s the full report.