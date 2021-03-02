In a time of extreme partisan division, two students at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville prove we can all still get along. Political science majors Anna Cook, a 22-year-old Republican, and Elizabeth Kimbrell, a 21-year-old Democrat, forged their close bond while working together in student government.

Tonya Mosley, host of NPR’s Here and Now, interviewed the two women about their friendship and the future of their respective political parties. Both are students of Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society and a highly sought expert on partisan politics. The segment airs today, and you can listen to it here.

Talking to people goes a long way to dispelling myths and stereotypes, Kimbrell said. She often speaks to people who assume she wants to take their guns away, but that’s not true at all, she said.

Cook offers an interesting take on Trump’s legacy and the social progressivism she sees in her fellow young Republicans.

This 10-minute interview makes for a nice palate cleanse.