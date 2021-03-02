The Watson Chapel School District will hold classes virtually today following the shooting of a 15-year-old junior high student Monday.

The names of the victim and that of the 15-year-old suspected of shooting him have not been released. The victim is hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in serious condition at last report.

Many questions remain in addition to identities:

What was the nature of the dispute? Where did the shooter acquire the gun? What was the extent of security measures at Watson Chapel (the district has two armed security officers but the Pine Bluff police have stopped providing additional resource officers because of budget constraints)? How did staff respond to the shooting and the report of three loud gunshots?

A KATV Facebook report on the shooting includes comments, unconfirmed, from a woman who identifies herself as the mother of the youth who was shot. She expresses unhappiness at the district’s response. Another comment links to a Go Fund Me account to cover expenses for the family, created by a cousin.