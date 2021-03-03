A rare piece of good news from the Arkansas legislature.

No motion was made for a do-pass for Rep. David Ray’s HB 1530 to expand the use of candidates’ surplus campaign money by adding 501c4 groups as potential recipients.

Advertisement

501c4 groups are nonprofits that are allowed to participate in politics, including by spending to endorse or oppose candidates. Excess money already can go to the state, political parties or caucuses, legitimate charities or as refunds to contributors.

When I first asked about this bill, Ray didn’t disabuse me of the notion that it could be a vehicle for Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, his former employer, to direct most of the almost $1.8 million Griffin raised in an aborted run for governor to a 501c4 that would then be free to spend money helping elect candidates such as Tim Griffin.

Advertisement

Rep. Deborah Ferguson asked about the hypothetical use of money raised for one race by a candidate who dropped that race to seek another office. (Griffin is now running for attorney general.) Graham Sloan, director of the state Ethics Commission, said that would be legally possible under this legislation.

Rep. Kenneth Ferguson also raised a question about a politician setting up a 501c4 to receive campaign surplus that he or she then could use in political ways. Again, Sloan, said that would be legally possible.

Advertisement

Ray said 501c4s are important and useful players in politics. He mentioned he’d once worked for one. He didn’t identify it, but the reference was to the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity that spent heavily in advancing the Republican takeover of the Arkansas Senate. He said there were 501c4s of all political outlooks.

Log-rolling through corporate contributions to PACs that now provide most of the financial support for legislative candidates is already bad enough. Providing a pipeline to relaunder that cash to dark money groups that don’t specifically account? Not good government to me. Republican-friendly groups have, for example, played key and clandestine roles in recent races for Arkansas Supreme Court and attorney general.