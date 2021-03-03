Fund-raising to rebuild the legendary Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna seems likely to be enough to restore the James Beard award winner.

A pit fire Sunday put the modest diner out of business. But owner James Jones vowed to rebuild and national attention to the fire brought an outpouring of help.

Two Go Fund Me pages have raised almost $75,000 so far and other money has been promised from separate sources, including, according to the New York Times, a $25,000 emergency grant from Southern Restaurants for Racial Progress, a program in partnership with the LEE Initiative.

A friend notes the Joneses have lived upstairs. With $100,000-plus on hand, they should be well-fixed for an upgrade. Maybe they can add some side dishes to the menu. Previously, the business has said:

