This just in:
#UPDATE: The 15-year-old suspect in the Watson Chapel Jr. High shooting has been in court Wednesday.
He had a probable cause hearing in adult court. The charge is 1st degree battery. His bond set at $1 Million.
He will return to court in April. #ARnews
— Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 3, 2021
No report today on the condition of the 15-year-old ninth-grader who was seriously wounded Monday.
Prosecuting Attorney S. Kyle Hunter will charge Thomas Quarles, 15, with first-degree battery and bond was set at $1 million secured.
During a court hearing Wednesday, Hunter said when police arrived at the school, they found a school nurse administering first aid to the 15-year-old male victim, who was taken to Jefferson Hospital and then Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he is in the intensive care unit and listed in critical condition.
Hunter said Quarles ran from the school after the incident and was taken into custody by a dog team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Investigator Terry Wingard.
A handgun was found in Quarles’ pocket, Hunter said.
Quarles was taken to the Detective Division where he was advised of his rights with his mother present. He was not interviewed after asking for an attorney.