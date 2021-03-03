This just in:

#UPDATE: The 15-year-old suspect in the Watson Chapel Jr. High shooting has been in court Wednesday. He had a probable cause hearing in adult court. The charge is 1st degree battery. His bond set at $1 Million. He will return to court in April. #ARnews — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 3, 2021

No report today on the condition of the 15-year-old ninth-grader who was seriously wounded Monday.

Deltaplex News reports: