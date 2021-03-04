Pressure on hospital bed space from COVID-19 continues to drop.
Today’s report:
Current hospitalizations: 372 (down 25 from yesterday)
Total Beds: 8,436
Total Beds Available: 2,352
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 120
Total Vents: 1,137
Total Vents Available: 815
Total Covid patients in ICU: 163
Total Covid patients on vents: 85 (down 6)
Here’s the daily summary
The governor’s comment:
Most numbers continue to trend in the right direction: new cases and hospitalizations are down; vaccinations are up by 13,571. This trend reflects our drive to beat the coronavirus. Let’s keep doing everything that we’ve been doing so that we can rid Arkansas of COVID-19.