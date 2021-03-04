By
Max Brantley
On
2:40 pm

Pressure on hospital bed space from COVID-19 continues to drop.

Today’s report:

Current hospitalizations: 372 (down 25 from yesterday)

Total Beds: 8,436

Total Beds Available: 2,352

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 120

Total Vents: 1,137

Total Vents Available: 815

Total Covid patients in ICU: 163

Total Covid patients on vents: 85 (down 6)

Here’s the daily summary

The governor’s comment:

Most numbers continue to trend in the right direction: new cases and hospitalizations are down; vaccinations are up by 13,571. This trend reflects our drive to beat the coronavirus. Let’s keep doing everything that we’ve been doing so that we can rid Arkansas of COVID-19.