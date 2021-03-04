Cornwell, a former anchor and reporter for the NBC-owned Golf Channel, wanted to talk, desperately, about her seven years working there. In 2020, she had filed a complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging discrimination and retaliation before leaving the network. Now, over the course of an hour-long interview, she alleged publicly being unfairly berated by male bosses, sidelined for standing up for colleagues and forced out for speaking up about her treatment.

Her comments ricocheted around both the network and the world of golf, a sport with a well-documented history of struggling to include both women and minorities.The reaction was overwhelming, Cornwell said, with dozens of women reaching out to share their stories with her. Many of those women then spoke out on their own.In interviews with The Washington Post, 16 former and two current employees echoed Cornwell’s concerns, describing sexism, misogyny and harassment they have endured at the network.

The Golf Channel disputes the allegations. But many of the anecdotes are specific. And it has settled six previous lawsuits. From those lawsuits:

In one early case, an employee alleged that the network’s executive producer masturbated in front of two women. Another included a claim that on her first day of work, a woman opened her computer to find an image of a nude woman. And another, filed in 2009, alleged that there was a “cock wall” in the office, where emails and articles were posted featuring names that included the word “cock.”

There’s lots, lots more.

Cornwell has an EEOC complaint pending. Said the Post:

The commission could bring a case on her behalf against Golf Channel, or she could be issued a right-to-sue letter and bring a lawsuit against the network. Whatever the outcome, she said, she hopes there is a better future for women at her former network.