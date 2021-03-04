!! WHOA: US Capitol defendant Richard Barnett — man accused of putting feet on Pelosi desk – is *screaming* at attorneys and judge during his court hearing right now. Upset he’s been locked up “for a whole month”… “it’s not fair” Judge just recessed hearing for “5 mins” pic.twitter.com/ayaO4d6lb0 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 4, 2021

Richard Barnett, the Gravette man facing multiple felony charges for joining the mob that invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 and where he boasted of invading Nancy Pelosi’s office, threw a tantrum during a court appearance today, the New York Times reports.

He yelled at the judge that it wasn’t “fair” that he remained in jail four weeks after his arrest.