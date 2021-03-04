The House completed action Wednesday on SB 6, the ban on abortion in Arkansas, without exception except a nebulous “save the life of the mother.”

Governor Hutchinson will make it law next week. But some attention needs to be given to the many faults of this ill-considered legislation.

I refer you again to Rep. Ashley Hudson’s explanation of the legal shortcomings of this legislation and the costs of the bill to women, the state, doctors and others. Find it at 2:37:55 on the link to the House video from Wednesday. It is a “lost cause,” she said. It will create felons of doctors trying to provide the best medical care for a woman. Does a “reasonable likelihood” that a procedure causes an abortion include a D&C or an in utero treatment of a fetus? There are no explicit definitions for this or what saving the life of a mother means.

It’s a masterful assessment, including the failure to include an exception for victims of rape and incest (rape by a family member), even a child. It illustrates the coldness toward the interests of women — living human beings on earth, unlike the sometimes microscopic embryos in pharmaceutical abortions in the first weeks of pregnancy.

The passage of this unconstitutional legislation (the ACLU will sue and precedent will demand a judge enjoin its enforcement) reminds me again of the account of an Air Force officer who provided his family’s wrenching experience on the occasion of the Arkansas legislature’s passage of another anti-abortion bill, somewhat less draconian than this one. It is no less powerful today, perhaps more so. SB 6 would make this woman a participant in a felony and subject her doctor to criminal penalty.

