Daylon Burnett, the 15-year-old Watson Chapel Junior High student who was shot at the school Monday, died Wednesday afternoon.

His mother made the announcement on Facebook.

Where Go Fund Me originally had a page asking for help for the family to meet medical expenses and to cover time spent with him at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, it now seeks help with funeral expenses.

Thomas Quarles, 15, who was arrested near the school after the shooting, still in possession of a Ruger LCP handgun, was initialy charged with first-degree battery as an adult and his bond was set at $1 million. The prosecutor said when the charge was filed it would be upgraded if Burnett died. His condition was listed as critical from the outset and police originally reported erroneously that he had died, but retracted that Monday.