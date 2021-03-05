We don’t know, and may never know, the depth of granular corruption in the Trump administration, but here’s one more of them from NPR‘s David Folkenflik,

Advertisement

Michael Pack, who led the agency overseeing Voice of America, spent more than $1 million in public money investigating members of his own staff after they’d told him some of his plans might be illegal.

Government Accountability Project, a nonprofit that represents federal whistleblowers accusing Pack and some of his inner circle of breaking U.S. laws and regulations, shared an analysis it conducted of documents related to the contract between Pack and the law firm. The documents, obtained under the federal Freedom of Information Act, are likely to add to Pack’s troubles even out of government; his actions have inspired numerous rebukes from federal and Washington, D.C., judges and in findings from official government investigators, and he remains the subject of other formal reviews. The group’s analysis of the new documents, shared with NPR, found the law firm McGuireWoods charged more than $320 per hour for 3,200 billable hours from August through October alone. It devoted five partners, six associates, two lawyers “of counsel,” two staff attorneys, seven paralegals, three case assistants, 14 other timekeepers, and 11 “outsourced attorneys” to the work. (According to exchanges between USAGM staffers reviewed by NPR, November and December charges from the law firm exceeded $1.2 million. Those exchanges were not part of the documents released on Thursday.) The invoices reflect that McGuireWoods’ legal team, among other duties, reviewed social media posts, “news articles relating to Michael Pack” and an “[Office of Inspector General] audit on Hillary Clinton’s email breach.” It was not immediately apparent what the controversy involving the former Secretary of State had to do with the investigation of the suspended USAGM executives. Clinton by then had already been out of office for more than seven years.

Hillary’s e-mails!

Advertisement

Pack is gone, at least.