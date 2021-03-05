A preliminary answer to the question will come Monday afternoon when the Senate Education Committee meets on Sen. Joyce Elliott’s bill to accomplish that.

Supporters of LRSD are invited. The Hutchinson administration response might be interesting.

It’s a very simple bill. A district under the authority of the state for five years (more than six now, in Little Rock’s case) with a democratically elected school board “shall’ be returned to “full” local control. The Little Rock School District currently has nothing near full control.

The state controls the superintendent and personnel policies, prohibits it from filing lawsuits and, through the state Board of Education, reserves the right to impose any other rules it deems necessary. In the last year, that has included dictating a school principal, creation of a high school (with ill consequences) and changing the name of that school.