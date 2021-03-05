This seems the most solid indicator of the severity of the continuing pandemic in Arkansas, the steady decline in the number of people sick enough to be hospitalized.
Today’s numbers:
Current hospitalizations: 359 (down 13 from Thursday)
Total Beds: 8,831
Total Beds Available: 2,404
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 131
Total Vents: 1,133
Total Vents Available: 800
Total Covid patients in ICU: 153
Total Covid patients on vents: 86 (up 1 from Thursday).
However …..
A bit of a rise today in the number of new cases, up 570 from yesterday, compared with a 403 rise the day before. Active cases are up by 35. Ten more deaths were added.
The daily summary to follow soon.
UPDATE:
Said the governor:
“It is noteworthy when the number of new COVID cases increases, but we have encouraging news as well. The number of hospitalizations continues to fall. Vaccinations are up by 16,955; 51% of Arkansans older than 70 have received the 1st shot, and 29% are fully vaccinated.”