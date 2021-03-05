This seems the most solid indicator of the severity of the continuing pandemic in Arkansas, the steady decline in the number of people sick enough to be hospitalized.

Today’s numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 359 (down 13 from Thursday)

Total Beds: 8,831

Total Beds Available: 2,404

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 131

Total Vents: 1,133

Total Vents Available: 800

Total Covid patients in ICU: 153

Total Covid patients on vents: 86 (up 1 from Thursday).

However …..

A bit of a rise today in the number of new cases, up 570 from yesterday, compared with a 403 rise the day before. Active cases are up by 35. Ten more deaths were added.

The daily summary to follow soon.

UPDATE:

Said the governor: