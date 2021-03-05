By
Max Brantley
On
3:28 pm

This seems the most solid indicator of the severity of the continuing pandemic in Arkansas, the steady decline in the number of people sick enough to be hospitalized.

Today’s numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 359 (down 13 from Thursday)

Total Beds: 8,831

Total Beds Available: 2,404

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 131

Total Vents: 1,133

Total Vents Available: 800

Total Covid patients in ICU: 153

Total Covid patients on vents: 86 (up 1 from Thursday).

However …..

A bit of a rise today in the number of new cases, up 570 from yesterday, compared with a 403 rise the day before.  Active cases are up by 35.  Ten more deaths were added.

The daily summary to follow soon.

UPDATE:

Said the governor:

“It is noteworthy when the number of new COVID cases increases, but we have encouraging news as well. The number of hospitalizations continues to fall. Vaccinations are up by 16,955; 51% of Arkansans older than 70 have received the 1st shot, and 29% are fully vaccinated.”

 