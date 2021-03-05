Legislative overreach of federal statutes and the U.S. Constitution continues apace in Arkansas.

Court precedent on abortion rights? Garbage, says the legislature and governor. Interstate commerce and 1st Amendment protection for Internet information providers (including newspapers)? More garbage, if so-called Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has her way with legislation announced yesterday. Court precedent on equal rights for LGBT people? Screw that, as several pending proposals intend to demonstrate. The executive power of the governor? Only after legislative review, no matter the emergency, under legislation Governor Hutchinson has been forced to accept.

And now the legislature prepares to assault the president of the United States’ executive power.

Find it in HB 1637 and SB 469. They would give the legislature authority to review — whether in session or not — presidential executive orders and authorize the attorney general to challenge such executive orders as necessary “to protect the interests of the General Assembly and the State of Arkansas.”

You can just imagine.

The sponsors: