The Arkansas Supreme Court has told plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the governor that it will hear oral arguments in their appeal of the dismissal of the lawsuit.

No date has been set.

Legislators, despite having forced the governor into concessions on a variety of pending pandemic-relation legislation, including a requirement for legislative review of emergency declarations, will press forward.

I hope somebody will file the needed ethics complaint to force legislators to say who is paying their legal fees in this lawsuit, if anyone. If somebody else is paying, recent guidance suggests that it would be an ethics violation for legislators to take money for acting in their official capacity, as they say they are doing here.

Funny timing. The decision to hear arguments was filed the day after Governor Hutchinson more or less told Chief Justice Dan Kemp to stick where the sun don’t shine his order that criminal court judges and personnel and other court-related parties should be allowed to have vaccinations immediately. They can wait their turn along with executive and legislative branch employees, Hutchinson said.

No movement yet to force this issue, which legal authorities say seems to favor the governor’s legal position. There’s grumbling in some quarters that civil court should have been considered as well as criminal courts. Others think the court has overreached. Still others think the surplus of vaccine has grown so large that it is past time for the governor to open eligibility to more people, though that would likely require more providers than the loose network of pharmacies handling the load now.