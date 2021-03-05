did you see this? Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren released

this SOCIAL MEDIA REVIEW lists public social media posts from Members of congress who were sworn-in to office in January 2021 and who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/jF92XHYcvU — Formerly Known as ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) March 5, 2021

U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren has compiled social media posts leading up to, during and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by members of Congress who were sworn into new terms in January and who voted to block the election of Joe Biden as president. From Arkansas, that would be U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro.

Here’s the collection of social media posts by Crawford.

An example from the day before the riot:

I noted this the day of the riot:

I wonder if Crawford and Ted Cruz still would say that Trumpers were responsible for the riot, as they seem to acknowledge the day it occurred. The Fox/GOP echo chamber is trying to again make it about Antifa.