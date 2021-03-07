Asa Hutchinson continued his round of Sunday talk show appearances on Fox News today. He defended Mississippi and Texas governors who’ve lifted mask mandates, something Arkansas has not yet done (at least officially. Many in Arkansas simply ignore the mandate.)

He defended his own recent loosening of restrictions, including an end to capacity and distancing limits for bars and restaurants. He said the public is now “educated.”

He was asked about President Biden’s calling the lifting of mask mandates in two states as “Neanderthal thinking.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to say it’s Neanderthal-type thinking,” Hutchinson told “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s pretty natural to have a sensitivity to freedom-loving Americans that say we’ll do the right thing. We know what to do. Just give us our freedom back and lift some of our mandates. … That’s not caveman thinking, that’s common sense.”

So why hasn’t he lifted the mandate in Arkansas? He said he’d set a goal of the end of March and “the public knows exactly what we have to do to lift that mandate.” He said masks will likely remain in the future as suggested practice. But, he said:

“There’s a limit as to how much the restrictions can be placed on business and for how long. They’ve struggled. They’ve suffered,” Hutchinson said. “At some point we have to rely upon common sense and good judgment versus mandates, particularly for our businesses.”

Why does he know better than public health experts?

If they had their way, there’d be a lockdown, Hutchinson said. There must be a balance.

Chris Wallace noted that Arkansas wasn’t out of the woods yet, as a graphic he posted illustrated. Hutchinson said that’s why his approach has included an “off-ramp,” or gradual intend to mandates He said restrictions can be re-instituted as needed. But he also said the “key” is hospitalizations. “We’re in a pretty good position,” he said.

Wallace pressed hard on sending the wrong signals by emphasizing “freedom.” We have seatbelt requirements and other laws governing behavior, Wallace noted. “People can make good decisions,” Hutchinson said.

Look around you and see if you agree.