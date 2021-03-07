A series of reports from Arkansas COVID on today’s Health Department numbers. This is also the open line:

The ADH added 165 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new COVID-19 deaths March 7. The statewide active cases were reported at 3,967. pic.twitter.com/BfaI1FYS15 — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) March 7, 2021

The 165 new COVID-19 cases March 7 were about half of the current seven-day average of 343, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/7bkARw7xu7 — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) March 7, 2021

And this oddity, reflecting a recent reduction in the total death count after a review of data by the Health Department.

The addition of 22 new COVID-19 deaths on March 7 brought the statewide death count to 5,319, according to the ADH. The increased number of deaths has changed the seven-day average to now be in the positives. pic.twitter.com/IQGZzQZxXQ — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) March 7, 2021

Eleven new hospital admits on March 7 brought the statewide current hospitalizations to 335, according to the ADH. There were no new patients on ventilators for a total of 65 statewide. pic.twitter.com/xxJ90aj4rl — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) March 7, 2021

And we must do better than this on vaccinations (though weekend reporting undoubtedly contributes to the low count).

Arkansas has administered 60% of the 1,223,700 doses received statewide. ADH reported March 7 another 7,334 people were vaccinated. https://t.co/zI2JY7o915 — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) March 7, 2021

But community clinics next week are at least a small step in the right direction.

New on https://t.co/Y93S1KnfOg: The ADH launches community vaccine clinics next week, by @GrahamSmithson https://t.co/0T6EJUd5fH — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) March 6, 2021

And here as released by the state.



And there’s this, though Asa on Fox today discounted such expert opinions. More important to keep businesses open, he said.