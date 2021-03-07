By
Max Brantley
On
4:11 pm

A series of reports from Arkansas COVID on today’s Health Department numbers. This is also the open line:

And this oddity, reflecting a recent reduction in the total death count after a review of data by the Health Department.

And we must do better than this on vaccinations (though weekend reporting undoubtedly contributes to the low count).

But community clinics next week are at least a small step in the right direction.

And here as released by the state.

And there’s this, though Asa on Fox today discounted such expert opinions. More important to keep businesses open, he said.