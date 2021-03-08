A woman was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Sunday outside Chuck E. Cheese, a kids game-and-pizza restaurant on Landers Road in North Little Rock, Fox 16 reports.

Fox 16 reported that the shooting occurred in the parking lot. The police have promised more details later today.

UPDATE: Police identified Christina Clay, 32, of White Hall as the victim of the shooting. She was found on the ground in front of doors to the business with multiple gunshot wounds. According to a police release:

Police said Clay was attending a birthday party for a friend’s two-year-old son. Clay and Marlon Marbley Jr., father of the two-year-old, got in an argument. Clay and others went outside to smoke and talk. Marbley and another man came outside and resumed arguing. Marbley allegedly pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at Clay. Family and friends reportedly tried to get Marbley to leave, but he refused and ran toward Clay, who was walking back inside. When he was within a few feet of Clay, he began to shoot. After the shooting, he drove away.

Today, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Marbley . He surrendered at 12:30 p.m. today.