Here’s a helpful gesture by Rock Region Metro, the local transit company. Free rides for people to get COVID shots, but also some helpful tips on where to get them.

“As more vaccinations become available, it’s critical to have Arkansans who seek a COVID-19 vaccination be able to get that vaccine with few to no barriers,” said Charles Frazier, Rock Region METRO chief executive officer. “The METRO team has been providing essential public transit service to the central Arkansas community before and during the pandemic, and we are happy to do what we can to remove transportation barriers and assist the state in its vaccination efforts.”

The free rides will be in effect for the trips riders are taking to and from scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments and will be provided on METRO fixed route bus service, METRO Links paratransit service and METRO Connect on-demand microtransit service. Riders may simply show their operators their appointment confirmation (an email or printed appointment paperwork is sufficient), and they will ride free on the day of their appointments.

This announcement comes as additional mass vaccination sites are being announced throughout the community, such as the COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Centre at University Park operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in partnership with the City of Little Rock (6401 W. 12th St., Little Rock, served by METRO Route 3 Baptist Medical Center). Other locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations that are served by METRO include:

Walmart Store #124, 8801 Baseline Rd., Little Rock

Served by Routes 22 University Ave./Mabelvale and 23 Baseline/Southwest

Kroger, 8824 Geyer Springs Rd., Little Rock

Served by Route 22 University Ave./Mabelvale

Express RX, 10100 Stagecoach Rd., Little Rock

Served by Route 23 Baseline/Southwest

Baptist Health Little Rock, 9601 Baptist Health Dr., Little Rock

Served by Route 3 Baptist Medical Center

Baptist Health North Little Rock, 3333 Springhill Dr., North Little Rock

Served by Route 10 McCain Mall

City Pharmacy, 1801 Broadway, Little Rock

Served by Route 14 Rosedale

Freiderica Pharmacy, 400 W. Capitol Ave., Suite 101A, Little Rock

Served by Routes 3 Baptist Medical Center, 13 UA – Pulaski Technical College and 14 Rosedale

Medicine Man Pharmacy (2520 Main St., North Little Rock)

Served by Route 10 McCain Mall

Cornerstone Pharmacy Rose City (4307 E. Broadway St., North Little Rock)

Served by Route 18 McAlmont

This list is not exhaustive; visit healthy.arkansas.gov for all central Arkansas vaccination locations and clinics. Find more information on METRO service at rrmetro.org under the Services tab; check for active service alerts, including ongoing COVID-19-response-related service alerts, at the top of the webpage and under the Service Alerts menu of the free METROtrack mobile app.

Currently, state-approved COVID-19 vaccination sites are open to all people in the state COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Phase 1A and 1-B.