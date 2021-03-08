With opposition from the Hutchinson administration, as expressed by Education Secretary Johnny Key, a Senate committee today rejected Sen. Joyce Elliott’s bill to return local control to the Little Rock School District.

Little Rock was in full state control for six years and continues in partial control. The state has now added a new balanced budget requirement for exit from state control, a budget problem created by the state.

The law under which the state took over the district stipulated that return of local control should come after five years. Sen. Clarke Tucker said Elliott’s bill merely clarifies that that law meant what it said — five years is five years.

More reporting to come, but it’s another sad day and a continuation of the history of the state having a different standard for Little rock and majority-Black districts. It will continue to be harmed by state support of charter schools and other measures.