The State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Hot Spring County man by a Dallas County deputy following a traffic stop and chase.

The release said:

Two sheriff’s deputies on patrol in Sparkman at 8:50 last night (Sunday, March 7th) initiated a traffic stop involving a truck driven by Joel R. Weldon, 43, of Hot Spring County. During the course of the traffic stop, Weldon fled from deputies who pursued the truck north from Sparkman along County Road 232. During the pursuit, Weldon reportedly stopped and began firing a gun at the deputies leading to an exchange of gunfire with one deputy.

The pursuit resumed along the county road with Weldon driving toward County Road 235, where he later stopped and was ordered by the deputies to show his hands. Weldon did not comply with the order and one deputy fired into the truck. Weldon then stepped from the truck, still armed, began walking away, and collapsed.

The deputies began to render medical aid to Weldon while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance. Weldon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident.