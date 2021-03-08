The Centers for Disease Control today said fully vaccinated people can have more freedom to move toward old routines.

The Washington Post provides the rundown. Key points:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are two weeks past their final shot face little risk if they visit indoors with unvaccinated members of a single household at low risk of severe disease, without wearing masks or distancing. That would free many vaccinated grandparents who live near their unvaccinated children and grandchildren to gather for the first time in a year. Long-distance travel is still discouraged, however.