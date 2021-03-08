The Senate voted 29-6 to require adult women who’ve made the decision to seek an abortion to be required to view the mandatory ultrasound required before an abortion.
The bill also requires a lecture on fetal development and requires detailed record-keeping. Fines may be assessed if the law isn’t followed.
This, I thought, was particularly demeaning. The law does not:
Prevent a pregnant woman from averting her eyes or looking away from the ultrasound images required to be provided to and reviewed by the pregnant woman
May a doctor inform a woman of this right while going through the legislature’s mandated practice of medicine?
The bill goes to the House.