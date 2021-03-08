Good timing for a national look by the Associated Press at the cookie-cutter Republican state legislation, including in Arkansas, aimed at preventing transgender girls from participating in girls’ athletics.

Universal finding: State legislators sponsoring these bills, including Sen. Missy Irvin, can produce no example in their states of a problem, or much participation by transgender students at all.

A couple of athletes in Connecticut are the poster children for proponents of this legislation, which — as I outlined yesterday — is part of the broader attack on equal rights for LGBTQ people, particularly transgender men and women.

The assault includes: Bills to allow discrimination under the pretext of religion; opposition to hate crime legislation; the legislation to take from parents the right to decide what medical treatment is best for their transgender children; law that prohibits local civil rights law; bills defining who may use bathrooms. Just today, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman published a D-G op-ed with the risible argument that a federal equal rights act to protect LGBT people would lead to abortions and men in battered women’s shelters. And he raises the flag of religious freedom. If you can’t treat LGBT people like substandard humans by discriminating against them in work, housing and services, you are being denied your “religion,” Westerman believes. Some Bible he’s got.

One irony of anti-trans legislation in athletics: It is aimed in Arkansas at only transgender girls. A law covering all transgender children in Texas forced a transgender male to compete in girls wrestling. He won state titles.

Irvin’s bill is on a Senate committee agenda this afternoon. The bill to prohibit gender transition services to people younger than 18 is also on a House committee agenda this afternoon. Opponents plan a demonstration at the Capitol in opposition,