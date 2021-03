The number hospitalized in Arkansas for COVID-19 dropped by 21, from 338 yesterday to 317 today.

136 are in ICU and 71 are on ventilators.

In other categories, the number of new cases increased by 432 to 325,383.

Active cases dropped by 132 to 3,461.

14 more deaths were recorded, for a total of 5,357.

