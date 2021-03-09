What’s likely to make it into the final stimulus bill? —$1,400 checks for most Americans

—An extra $300-a-week in unemployment insurance

—A boost to the child tax credit

—Funding for K-12 schools and universities

—Improved health care accesshttps://t.co/EVMEmLRjEu — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 9, 2021

Here’s a brief reminder of some of the enormous benefits soon to flow to the working people of the U.S. thanks to Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. The final vote in the House could occur this evening.

Remember: No thanks to Reps. French Hill, Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack and Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. Every one of them said America can’t afford it. Every one of them said we could afford a windfall tax cut for millionaires.