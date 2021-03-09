I sure like the bus company’s push to get COVID vaccinations to people who want them.

WHO: Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 1A and 1B Participants

WHAT: In partnership with Baptist Health and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), Rock Region METRO is hosting a public walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its downtown Little Rock bus station, the River Cities Travel Center, 310 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. The clinic will take place along the Capitol Avenue side of the campus. The first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be administered to participants, with the second followup shot slated for Wednesday, March 31 at the travel center. The vaccination will be free; no insurance is required. Participants should bring pay stubs, letters from their employers, employee IDs and an Arkansas driver’s license or state ID to provide proof of their Phase 1A or 1B status. Participants will be asked to remain on site for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination for observation. For more information on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, visit healthyarkansas.gov.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Rock Region METRO River Cities Travel Center, 310 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock

HOW: Participants may simply come to the travel center Wednesday during clinic hours. No appointment is necessary. There is no available parking at the travel center; please plan accordingly. For bus maps and schedules, visit rrmetro.org and be sure to check for active service alerts, including ongoing COVID-19-related service alerts.