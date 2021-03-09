To no one’s surprise, Governor Hutchinson today signed SB 6, virtually a total ban on abortion in Arkansas.

His statement:

Advertisement

SB6 is a pro-life bill that prohibits abortion in all cases except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. It does not include exceptions for rape and incest. I will sign SB6 because of overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions. SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law. I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A lawsuit should soon follow, as has happened in states that have already passed similar laws, to enjoin its enforcement.

The law has no emergency clause so it takes effect 90 days after adjournment of the legislature. The ACLU confirms it has a lawsuit in progress.

Advertisement

Should it ever become law, abortions will continue — by medical subterfuge; by life-threatening back-alley procedures or by legal abortions obtained by women of means who can travel to less cruel jurisdictions where the lives of women are valued more than a fetus.

Planned Parenthood, which provides medicinal abortions in the first weeks of pregnancy among other services at a clinic in Little Rock, issued this statement:

Advertisement