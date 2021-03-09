House Speaker Matthew Shepherd has filled a vacancy on the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

He named Reginal Thomas Sr. of Strong to four-year term succeeding Travis Story, whose term expired Dec. 7. Thomas has worked for Murphy USA since 2005. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Louisiana Tech. The speaker appoints two of the members of the five-member commission.

Story’s departure isn’t mourned by many. He had connections with Sen. Bob Ballinger and, more controversially, with some of the people who entered the process of applying for medical marijuana cultivation and dispensary permits.