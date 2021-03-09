By
Max Brantley
On
11:55 am

The tweet above is an appropriate response to the governor’s frequent appearance on Sunday shows talking about what a great job he’s done managing the COVID crisis. If you count tax receipts, yes. Sick people and deaths, not so much, but they generate business too — at hospitals and funeral homes.

Here’s the link to UAMS’ latest projections (bottom line, prediction of more cases, 742 more deaths and more hospitalizations in next two weeks):

