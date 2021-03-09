The Senate today approved SB 341 by Sen. Bob Ballinger to prohibit state agencies and schools from collective bargaining. The vote was 24-6.

No state agencies or schools currently have collective bargaining agreements. Cities and counties, which do have union agreements, have been exempted. A question has been raised about whether the bill would cause a loss of federal funding for Razorback Transit at UA, if collective bargaining is prohibited. If so, he said the bill would be amended to preserve that funding and also if the bill harmed federal support of local transit agencies with union contracts.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield opposed the bill. She said public sector employees should have a right to bargain just as private-sector employees do. She said the bill says people don’t have a voice. She said also that the right-to-work law that prohibits making union membership a condition of employment has resulted in a right to work for less.

Sen. Joyce Elliott noted that Ballinger exempted police and firefighters from the bill. That’s good, she said. “But you leave out everybody else.” She said the rest are “just as good, just as important.” She said touting Arkansas as a right-to-work state means the state is touting low wages.

The bill also allows the firing of anyone who takes part in a job action.