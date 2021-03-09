Public health experts said the decisions that state leaders have made to ease restrictions, especially in indoor settings, are “reckless,” “entirely irresponsible,” and ignore the lessons of European countries slammed by new variants.https://t.co/OfaA18W3wO — ProPublica (@propublica) March 9, 2021

Many experts say it is reckless and irresponsible to reopen bars and restaurants to full capacity — as Arkansas has done.

Asa says the money is too important to continue health mandates. He continues also to insist there’s no evidence (apart from our Top 10 COVID standing in both cases and deaths) that his “targeted” COVID response has been anything but a success.

OK. Fine. Gather your posse and drink up, spit-taking occasionally at a good joke.

But how responsible is it to allow no enforcement if bars go 100 percent Razorback-game rowdy, but STILL not include restaurant/bar workers in the category eligible for COVID-19 shots?

I say it’s nuts.