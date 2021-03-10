Here’s a good test for the Arkansas legislature, which claims it reflects popular sentiment as it passes legislation that polling often indicates runs counter to majority sentimen (ban on abortion, for example.)

Advertisement

I’d wager that a majority of Arkansas voters would cheer as former Rep. Charles Blake did on Facebook and endorse SB 499, introduced this week by Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock). It would reduce possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $200. Also, past convictions for such possession will not count as a previous conviction.

Call the roll! Regnat populus!