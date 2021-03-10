Governor Hutchinson’s touted transformation of state government is under scrutiny at a joint legislative meeting this morning.

Advertisement

There’s a discussion of earlier legislative audit findings that savings in expenses haven’t been so great, job eliminations haven’t been significant and real estate shuffles have produced a tiny lease savings (not counting significant moving costs), but emptied some state buildings as the state moved to fill buildings that didn’t need to be bought (and incurred $43 million in debt to buy.)

So there’s that. Now there’s a specific example of an apparent “transformation” effort that will require legislation to fix.

Advertisement

My tip:

Have you folks been following the train wreck that is franchise taxes in the state? They moved it to DFA, who crashed and burned so hard they turned the phones off for like a month. Now they’re returning it to the Secretary of State, having apparently given up altogether on any competency at DFA. I would love to know how much money was spent on this failed transfer

At the top, you can see the notice the Department of Finance and Administration sent last year that said, because of the transformation law, DFA would take over collecting and processing the state franchise ta effective Jan. 1. Some 150,000 businesses pay the franchise tax, a minimum of $150.

Advertisement

It would appear that new process has not gone well.

See these two notices that have suddenly appeared on the websites of the secretary of state and DFA.

What gives? I went to Scott Hardin, spokesman for DFA and got this response late yesterday afternoon.

DFA continues to work cooperatively with the Secretary of State’s Office regarding franchise tax. DFA’s system remains operational and continues to collect franchise tax. However, there could be a change moving forward. It would be premature to speculate on any specifics prior to the introduction of legislation. But, I said, your own website says a change is expected next week. Said Hardin: Advertisement That is accurate. However, we anticipate legislation will be introduced to formalize this. I have not yet received a response to a query to Secretary of State John Thurston’s office. Helpfully, however, I received a state tax newsletter today from the Dover Dixon Horne law firm. It, too, has discovered the abrupt end to a so-called transformation effort by the state. New guidance on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) franchise tax website says that the window to make franchise tax payments through the DFA system will close early in the morning on March 12 and that payments can be made via the Secretary of State’s system beginning March 15. Taxpayers who have not yet paid may wish to wait and pay via the Secretary of State’s system. As we covered last fall, Arkansas franchise tax administration had been migrating from the Secretary of State to DFA, as one of the administrative changes in 2019 tax reform legislation. The idea is that there will be efficiencies of scale and more effective enforcement if all the state taxes are administered together by DFA. In practice, DFA taking over franchise tax administration meant migrating franchise tax onto DFA’s Arkansas Taxpayer Access Point (ATAP) electronic tax records and filing system. ATAP required substantially more information about a taxpayer and its owners than the Secretary of State has required historically, which had resulted in some taxpayer concerns. Other implementation concerns may have arisen as well. The website notice reads: “Effective March 15, 2021 at 8:00 am, ALL Franchise taxes will be paid to Secretary of State. NOTE: Franchise Tax filing/payment through ATAP will no longer be available beginning March 12th, 2021 at 3:00 am.” At this time there is limited information about the shift. We may update this post with additional information if it becomes available.

Efficiencies of scale and effective practices? There’s apparently been a quick determination that talk is cheap, implementation is not.

Someday we may learn how much was spent on this transformation, now being re-transformed.

UPDATE: A businessman provided me with his personal experience:

I personally went to DFA and had someone walk me through the new process in order to pay $150 on two different filings. I even offered to give them a check at the window and I was told I still had to complete all of this info so I went back to doing it online. I got it done online on about my 5th try. And now, yesterday I was told its back at the Sec of State which was very easy over the years.

This morning, Amy Fecher, director of the transformation agency, took questions at a joint meeting of the joint auditing committee and the Senate state agencies committee. She disputed aspects of the legislative joint audit findings, released in November.

Sen. Jason Rapert questioned point after point on claims of what has been saved and mentioned the upending of departments. “The thing that bothers me the most as a legislator is that information was withheld and there wasn’t a good working relationship [between departments and legislative audit].” Fecher insisted the departments had given “copious amounts of documentation” to auditors after Rapert said the audit had “undercut” the claims of transformation.

Other legislators also complained about a lack of information from state agencies and questioned the claimed savings. Several questions focused on the state’s $25 million purchase of the Verizon building in Riverdale in 2018 that incurred bonded debt to pay for. Mike Preston defended it as a good deal based on lease costs for state agencies, but legislators said that didn’t explain vacated buildings left behind, moving costs and other factors. He acknowledged something he’s been reluctant to acknowledge, that the building was bought to lure an industrial prospect (Raytheon) that didn’t materialize. He has never explained why the state didn’t take an option on the building in the event of landing the prospect, rather than buying it outright.

Advertisement

Auditors noted that reductions in appropriations didn’t necessarily result in a spending reduction and offered this graphic illustration.