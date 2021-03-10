The House today approved the stimulus package and sent it to the president.

This will mean, for example, $5,600 in checks for a family of four.

A $300 weekly increase in unemployment benefits.

Billions in support to local governments, schools and small businesses.

Rent support.

Food stamp help.

When the money starts pumping the economy in Arkansas, remember: Thank the 220 Democrats who voted for it. And you might ask French Hill, Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman what was so wrong about helping the struggling people of their state.