Jeff Long has resigned as athletic director at Kansas in the aftermath of his buyout of his pal Les Miles’ football coaching contract after revelations of Miles past as a sexual harasser at LSU.

Miles was booted at LSU when he started losing. Paying off MIles at Kansas after a winless season apparently didn’t sit well, amid skepticism to Long’s claim he didn’t know about MIles’ embarrassing past.

Long, ousted as athletic director at the University of Arkansas, leaves a lot of house cleaning everywhere he goes.

There’s the ongoing battle over the buyout deal he struck with Bret Bielema in Fayetteville. There’s that white elephant Razorback stadium expansion that has stuck the UA with a fat bill. (Thank you, David Pryor, for fighting the good fight against this.)

I wonder if Long had a buyout clause at Kansas?