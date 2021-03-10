U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge was confirmed by the Senate today on a 66-34 vote to lead the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Another woman of color for a top Biden job and, no surprise, another NO vote from U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. Also Sen. John Boozman.

Advertisement

OK, Cotton and Boozman also will sometimes vote against a white male, too. Such was the case today on the 70-30 vote to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general. If there were justice in the U.S. Senate he’d be on the U.S. Supreme Court. But Republicans saw to that.