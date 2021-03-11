Arkansas State University announced yesterday it had hired a new athletic director.

I asked under the Freedom of Information Act for terms of the deal. I made it clear that it need not be a final signed contract but any record of the tentative terms. A simple dollar amount would have sufficed.

The athletic department essentially said I’d get it when the nabobs at ASU were good and ready — after the news conference today introducing Tom Bowen, who’d previously been at Memphis. The news conference was at 11 a.m. Two hours and twenty minutes later I got the information I should have gotten under the FOI law Wednesday.

Bowen will be paid $350,000 plus $15,000 annually in deferred compensation, and get a car, moving expenses, a club membership and other perks, including a buyout clause. There are also possible performance bonuses. Terry Mohajir, who was hired away by the University of Central Florida, was making about $450,000.

I hope the new AD has more respect for the FOI than the ASU chancellor and his minions exhibited this week. Say this about the University of Arkansas Athletic Department, far richer and far more politically powerful. It hasn’t always liked it but it has been good about complying with FOI requests. ASU could take some lessons from Kevin Trainor.