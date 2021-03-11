And still it drops. The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas today for COVD-19 dropped to 278 from 301 yesterday, the lowest it has been since mid-June.

By way of context, cases were rising then at about the same pace they are now and the situation was viewed with more alarm then than it is today. But we do have vaccines now. And hospitalizations are about a quarter of what they were at their peak.

The daily Arkansas Department of Health reports says 127 COVID patients are in ICU, with 67 on ventilators.

The state counted an increase in COVID-19 cases by 340 in the last 24 hours.

28 deaths were added to the state total, now at 5,410.

The number of active cases dropped by 83.