A multi-agency force of officers swept into Searcy this morning and made 17 arrests in an investigation of a gang selling methamphetamine and cocaine in Searcy and White County.

The investigation dates back to last April and focused on a group known as the Gangster Disciples. A Grand Jury indictment returned March 5 named 33 defendants in drug and weapons charges. Eight people were already in custody before 17 arrests today. Eight more people are being sought.

A news release from the U.S. attorney said before arrests today officers had seized 105 pounds of meth, 3.3 pounds of cocaine and 44 firearms. Four more guns were taken today.