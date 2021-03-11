The U.S. Supreme Court today scrapped scheduled oral arguments of the appeal by Arkansas of court rulings invalidating its work rule to qualify for coverage under the Medicaid expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

The Biden administration doesn’t intend to continue the waiver for Arkansas, regardless of a court ruling.

The court on Thursday removed the cases from its March argument calendar. The federal government had asked the justices to toss out the appeals court rulings and send the matter back to the Department of Health and Human Services to be resolved.

The justices didn’t issue a ruling on that request. They only provided notice that the cases will no longer be heard on March 29. The cases could be rescheduled, but that seems doubtful.

“It’s very unlikely this case will be heard,” said Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan Law School told Bloomberg New. “The Supreme Court must realize that it would be dopey to hear a case involving work requirements that will never take effect. I suppose it could, but the Biden administration has signaled that these are going to be withdrawn.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge vows to keep fighting to hurt the poor people of Arkansas, just as he continued to fight to kill the Affordable Care Act entirely.

