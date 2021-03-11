A bit more clarity emerged today on the Amazon investment in a fulfillment center at the Little Rock Port,.

Paperwork filed earlier in Little Rock said the investment group that would own the property and lease it back to Amazon indicated the property purchase was backed by a $1.68 billion mortgage. A question was raised then whether that covered multiple Amazon facilities. The question seems to have been answered by a new Standard and Poor’s evaluation of a $1.45 million bond issue to finance the Little Rock facility and 18 other Amazon properties in the U.S., not including the Amazon center also under construction in North Little Rock.

The Little Rock facility is apparently the biggest on the list, with an initial appraised value of $405.6 million (not necessarily the figure the assessor will set). Not too shabby as a property tax producer for the city of Little Rock, county, Pulaski School District and others. Property tax generally runs about 1.2 percent of appraised value per year in Pulaski County, or more than $4 million a year for this valuation. The 20-year lease is set to begin in September.