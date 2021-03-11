AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN: Speaker Pelosi knocks Republicans: “It’s typical that they vote no and take the dough.” pic.twitter.com/Ay2QeVOpOs — Forbes (@Forbes) March 10, 2021

Good line by House Speaker Pelosi and well applied to the six Republican congressmen from Arkansas, all “no” votes on a wildly popular $1.9 trillion stimulus bill from the Biden administration.

Even a majority of Republican voters favor the package of child care credits, personal checks, enhanced unemployment assistance to businesses, including hard-hit restaurants, government and schools.

I haven’t yet seen hypocrisy yet from French Hill and them akin to Sen. Roger Wicker, but give them time. Because this legislation is good for the people he and the rest represent. Check the tweet from the Mississippi Republican, who voted AGAINST the bill:

Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief. This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 10, 2021

Wicker caught deserved grief.

But he knows that this legislation is good for Mississippi, just as it is good for many other red states like Arkansas. He’s trying to cover his rear.

As Greg Sargent noted:

Great new Reuters analysis: “Biden’s $1.9 trillion bill was crafted without GOP input and passed without a single GOP vote. Nevertheless, GOP-leaning states are due to get a disproportionate share of many of its benefits.”https://t.co/Q9BZbdmzrl Reupping this piece/thread: https://t.co/nIu323Jmyp — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 11, 2021

Reuters reported:

States that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November election are due to get a larger amount of education and child-care aid per resident than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees. Residents of Republican-leaning states, which tend to have lower household incomes, also are likely to get larger stimulus checks and tax breaks as well, according to an independent research group. That would be enough to offset the smaller share of state and local aid Trump-backing states are due to receive compared to states that backed Biden, which is calculated on a different basis. Overall, Republican-leaning states would get a net $3,192 per resident from these provisions, which account for slightly more than $1 trillion of the bill’s $1.9 trillion cost. Democratic-leaning states would get $3,160, according to a Reuters analysis.

The Reuters graphic shows Arkansas well ahead of the average of Republican states and even farther ahead of Democratic-leaning states. This is bad, French?