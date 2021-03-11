Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett reports today about a strategy supposedly being considered by Governor Hutchinson to pass hate crimes legislation.

If true, it is stupid, and not only because it would enshrine hate in the Arkansas statute books.

Advertisement

The proposal to enhance punishment for crimes motivated by hate — religious, ethnic, race and so on — has been opposed historically in Arkansas for including sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. The statute books have a growing number of laws specifically aimed at protecting discrimination against LGBTQ people. (Religion is sometimes cited as justification, believe it or not, by people who claim to follow the Christian Bible.) Brummett writes:

The plan from the Hutchinson administration, it seems, is to write a hate-crimes bill that takes out the special penalties for crimes of hate based on gender identity–because transgender persons freak out right-wingers. But the revision would leave in sexual orientation on the thinking that gays and lesbians don’t freak out right-wingers so much anymore. And it would add the words “sex” and “gender” as victim categories warranting hate penalties on the thinking that it all might amount to the same thing.

I’m not so sure the Arkansas legislature is OK with gays and lesbians, though the world didn’t end with the advent of same-sex marriage. I’d guess the legislature would still block same-sex marriage if the courts would let them. Our bill is still on the books, just as seg laws remained on the books for years in hopes the South would rise again.

Advertisement

But no matter. This compromise would say implicitly that hatred of transgender people is OK. We already knew that from watching the Arkansas legislature. In the tsunami of transgender hate in the legislature yesterday — unconstitutional discrimination against transgender girl athletes and unconstitutional usurpation of parental medical rights for transgender children, many enduring severe emotional hardships — it was considered unexceptional for Rep. Mary Bentley to refer to them as an “abomination.” Quoting Scripture, of course.

Presumably, no Democrat except Sen. Larry Teague (why he retains the party label given his abysmal voting record is a mystery) would support hate crimes legislation that says a crime against a transgender person isn’t worthy of extra punishment. The Republicans might like to award a participation trophy to perpetrators.

Advertisement

Evil has become banal in the Senate. So I can’t see this ruse gaining much traction there. Even if Hutchinson does succeed in this gambit by trading his manhood on everything from violence-inducing stand your ground legislation to unconstitutional abortion bills, no national business executive will be fooled. Hateful, backward politicians control policy in this state. Why would they doubt that elected representatives are not an accurate representation of the majority of people who vote here? Why would a progressive business choose to immerse itself in a state where millionaire tax cuts outrank human lives, whether in COVID-19 reaction or protection of the persecuted?

I hope Sen. Jim Hendren, a sponsor of the legislation, will hold firm in saying he won’t stand for exempting hated classes from the legislation. What we need is legislation protecting the persecuted from the Arkansas legislature.

UPDATE: I asked Hendren about the idea that had been floated. His response: