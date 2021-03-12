Our news partner Fox 16 reports that Pine Bluff police have five suspects in a shooting last night that wounded a Saracen casino security guard.

Police say it happened about 11:15 p.m.

They say several people were causing a disturbance inside the casino. Security escorted some of the people out. Police say once they were outside two of the men pulled out guns. They say the suspects and security officers exchanged gunfire.

The guard suffered a stomach wound, but the report said it is not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was struck, but two cars and a casino wall were damaged.

Deltaxplex News reports that the casino security system aided in the identification of the suspects.

