Operation Warp Speed aggressively initiated by the Trump Administration with $10 billion of CARES Act funding has produced this global vaccine victory. https://t.co/FH1MeiPNcd — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) March 12, 2021

The former guy and his acolytes, such as U.S. Rep. French Hill, are trying to rewrite COVID history and give the sociopath credit for the COVID-19 vaccination distribution that has benefitted from the laser focus of the Biden administration.

It’s bull. There’s no victory if the shos aren’t delivered and their the former guy failed miserably, but Joe Biden has pressed forward impressively.

Here’s a rundown from the Talking Points Memo.

The previous administration had no plan to get the vaccine to the states. It lobbied against funding for states to handle the program (a bad idea in itself.)

What the Trump administration left the country with was a partnership with pharmacies to vaccinate nursing homes — the only real footprint of a federal plan to deliver vaccine into people’s arms. And even that foundered amid allegations of inefficiency compared to states that opted out. What’s more is that that one plan only covered the first phase of distribution: nursing home residents and hospital workers, who received inoculations from the medical facilities at which they worked. It set the Biden administration up for a “vaccine cliff,” an outcome that was avoided in part due to the outcry over the sheer ineptitude of the effort’s early stages.

Arkansas has done little better. It waited weeks to set up even a rudimentary hotline to help those without computers or understanding or access to places with shots. It devised an incoherent plan that inexplicably favored some over others. It allowed a system in which the savvy, the connected, the diligent, the well-to-do and others have been able to get shots while others in great need cannot. It has encouraged vaccine tourism to neighboring states.

Arkansas was hampered for a time because the previous administration under-delivered dramatically from doses that had been promised, in addition to providing no “last-mile” delivery system. State health departments weren’t equipped to step into the gap.

Of Operation Warp Speed, TPM recounts: