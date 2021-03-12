Thanks to Arkansas Business for noting a meat industry publication article about Tyson Foods’ investment in a tech company that uses “wearable sensors and computer vision to connect manufacturing workforce movement and actions to improve worker safety and performance.”

They say these devices, worn by each worker, will “identify opportunities to improve productivity and reduce repetitive-motion safety risks.”

A cynic might question whether productivity and safety are co-equal aims. Because, after all, no less an expert than the governor of Arkansas says our meat producers already set a standard for the nation in safety. (Some workers might demur, saying you don’t need a high-tech sensor to know that close-quarters work with parts and guts flying is not the safest place to be in a pandemic.)

A device that follows your every movement. This takes cell phone movement tracking to a whole new level. Imagine how much safer work will be when the techies figure out a way to not only monitor how body movement, but what these workers are thinking.