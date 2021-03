The governor likes what he sees. I see we are still receiving more doses of vaccine than we are shooting. Open it up, guv.

His take today:

“There are 314 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. On February 13, we had over 950 new cases with a similar amount of testing to today’s report. We did over 20,000 vaccinations yesterday. This highlights how far we’ve come in just one month.”

The line is open.